Frank Lampard sends message to Everton fans about summer transfer window

Everton have so far signed James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and Ruben Vinagre but sold Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur in the transfer window.

Frank Lampard insists Everton are continuing to work hard in the transfer window - and understands if there is any fan frustration.

The Toffees have so far recruited three players this summer.

James Tarkowski was signed on a free transfer from Burnley at the start of this month.

And after a long wait, coupled with the sale of Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur, Everton completed two pieces of business earlier this week.

Ruben Vinagre joined on loan from Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday before Dwight McNeil arrived from Burnley for a fee that could reach £20 million the following day.

Everton eased to a 3-0 friendly win over Dynamo Kyiv last night - with McNeil firing a double off the bench - as they prepare for the start of the 2022-23 Premier League season against Chelsea in a week’s time.

Some supporters are concerned that Richarlison is still to be replaced, while others feel central midfield needs strengthening to ensure another relegation battle is avoided.

What’s been said

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Kyiv win, Lampard provided a transfer update.

The Everton manager said: “There are areas of the team we can - and need - to strengthen.

“We’re all aware of that. The window is open and we’re working away to do that.

“It’s important the players we bring in improve us and improve parts of the team that needs strengthening.

“That’s a work in progress. I’ve been here a few months and seen a lot to see the spirit of the group, the club and what we can do when we’re all together.

“But, of course, on the pitch we want to improve the squad.

“Of course, they do (fans wanting signings before the Chelsea game). I do too but if we’re going to get them in, it’s a bit of a crazy window. It goes into so long of the season, the internationals that went on until June were such a mess up to pre-season for a lot of clubs - not just us.

“Some people’s plans are all over the place. You do your best to mitigate that but certain players needed more rest.

“When the market is so long, the window goes so long until the season, teams are going to hold onto their players and see what they can do.

“It adds a lot of complications to it so we have to stay calm but I understand why fans would be really keen to see new signings.