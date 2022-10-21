Everton team news ahead of their Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace.

Nathan Patterson receives treatment. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Frank Lampard has provided an Everton injury update ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace (15.00 BST).

Yerry Mina has been absent since the opening day of the season loss to Chelsea, having suffered ankle ligament damage.

The centre-back then suffered a minor calf injury after returning to training.

And Mina will not be back for Palace, confirmed Lampard.

Meanwhile, Nathan Patterson sustained an ankle problem while on Scotland duty last month.

The right-back started all seven Premier League games before his injury.

Patterson is back in training and will train with the rest of the Everton squad next week.