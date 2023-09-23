Register
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Frank Lampard signing benched - Everton predicted starting line-up vs Brentford - gallery

Everton team predicted to face Brentford in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 09:05 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 09:22 BST

Everton go in search of their first Premier League victory of the 2023-24 season when they travel to Brentford on Saturday (17.30 BST).

This week has been dominated by takeover talk after 777 Partners agreed to purchase majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake in the club. But Toffees supporters are also too aware that on-pitch matters are just as important.

Having collected just one point from their opening five top-flight fixtures, Everton languish in the relegation zone. There are growing fears among fans that another dogfight will ensue after narrowly surviving in the past two years.

Sean Dyche believes his side should have more points on the board by now - but accepts the table doesn’t lie. While plenty lauded Dyche for keeping Everton in the Premier League last season, there were frustrations aimed at the manager after last week’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal.

Dyche may look to make changes from the defeat by the Gunners against a Brentford side who have picked up six points so far. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had another week to get fitter, while Jack Harrison is closing in on contention having not featured since signing on loan from Leeds United because of a hip problem.

Ahead of the fixture, here’s the Everton team predicted to line-up at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Still awaits a first clean sheet of the season.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

Still awaits a first clean sheet of the season. Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

2. RB - Ashley Young

3. CB - James Tarkowski

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

