Jesse Lingard is still to sign for a new club after leaving Manchester United.

Jesse Lingard will reportedly make a decision on his future by Friday.

According to ESPN, the attacking midfielder is weighing up several options ahead of the next stage of his career.

Everton are one of the clubs who've expressed an interest in signing Lingard on a free transfer during the summer.

However, the 29-year-old has an array of suitors after leaving Manchester United following the expiry of his contract.

West Ham United - where Lingard had a fine loan spell during the 2020-21 season - along with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and newly-promoted Nottingham Forest have been linked.

Lingard's also said to have offers from Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia - but has ruled out a switch to the MLS.

The 32-cap England international is said to still hold out hope to force his way back into Gareth Southgate's plans ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Will Everton sign Jesse Lingard?

If Frank Lampard wants to bring in proven Premier League players, Lingard would be a cast-iron option.

Everton have an advantage if he would like to stay in the north west and hails from Warrington.

But one big problem seemingly is the wages Lingard is demanding.

Reports have suggested that he wants £180,000-per-week - which would price the Toffees out of a move.

Finances are already precarious at Goodison Park. Paying players who have zero sell-on value large salaries is a significant reason why.

Everton do need additions in the forward areas, though.