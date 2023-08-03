‘Frustrating’ - Everton handed double transfer boost as manager makes squad admission

Russell Martin has declared that he will name his 'strongest team available' for Southampton's season opener - but knows departures are in the offing.

The Saints are preparing for life back in the Championship after their dismal Premier League relegation last season. As a result, several players are expected to be on the move.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton have been linked to two members of the Southampton squad as Sean Dyche targets attacking recruits. With cover required for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been ravaged by injuries over the past two seasons, Che Adams is reportedly on the Toffees’ radar.

And with wide options also needing to be strengthened, coupled with a fee being agreed to potentially sell Demarai Gray to Fulham, Kamaldeen Sulemana has is another Everton are supposedly keen on.

The Saints kick-off their 2023-24 Championship campaign against Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow evening. And speaking after a 1-0 pre-season loss to AZ Alkmaar last week, Martin is wary his side’s transfer business is far from complete.

“We have to pick the strongest team available to us on Friday - the strongest team ready and conditioned to play,” Saints boss Martin told BBC Radio Solent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think the team will look different next Friday than it did today because there will be stuff that goes on, I’m sure. There might not, fingers crossed, we have injured playing come back as well.