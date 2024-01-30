Fulham vs Everton: Five things to expect at Craven Cottage

Everton summer singing: Beto

Everton travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Tuesday night for a clash between two sides in the wrong half of the Premier League table.

Both teams also suffered FA Cup exits over the weekend and will be looking to bounce back in the 7:45pm kick off. So, what can we expect from the match in West London?

Everton's form against Fulham

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The last time the two side met was in the League Cup at Goodison Park on 19 December. The game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, but Fulham would end up winning on penalties. The Toffee's have only travelled to Craven Cottage three time since 2019, with one win, one loss and a draw. In their last five meetings, Everton have only managed a single draw, alongside four defeats.

Fulham will be missing key players, Calving Bassey, Fode Ballo-Toure and most noticeably former Toffees winger Alex Iwobi, who are all away representing their countries at the African Cup Of Nations. Adama Traore is also missing, out injured.

Toffee’s response to FA Cup defeat

Everton come into the game off the back of an FA Cup defeat to relegation-threatened Luton. The Toffees have a lot of making up to do after their recent form, which sees them sit 17th in the league table following a ten points deduction. They missed numerous chances in that loss to the Hatters and will need to be more clinical.

Beto looking for goals

The Portuguese forward arrived from Italian side Udinese for £25 million but has struggled to find the net - he has one goal in 16 Premier League appearances. Everton fans were excited when he arrived as he gave the Toffee’s some much needed depth in the forward position. He scored in a 2-1 win on his debut against League Two side Doncaster in the cup, but has failed to find the net regularly. There were times at the weekend where he could have scored against Luton and he needs a good game to get his campaign going.

Fulham's loss of form

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fulham came into the season with high hopes after finishing 10th last year. However, Marco Silva's side has been struggling for form recently and are looking for their first Premier League win since the 2-1 victory against Arsenal in December. Fulham can’t rely solely on star-man Joao Palhinha, other players need to step-up. Goals have been hard to come by this season and their leading scorers are Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Willian, who both have five goals.

Danjuma has to step-up

Arnaut Danjuma arrived on loan from Villarreal in the summer. The forward arrived with lots of hope and the thought of him, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Harrison and Beto all up front together was something for the fans to be excited about, but this sadly hasn’t been the case. Having started back-to-back games against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa he failed to score or register an assist in two games which both ended 0-0.