Register
BREAKING

Fulham vs Everton team news: eight players out and two more doubtful for Premier League clash - gallery

Everton and Fulham injury news ahead of the Craven Cottage fixture.

By Will Rooney
Published 29th Jan 2024, 09:05 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 12:33 GMT

Everton's focus turns back to their Premier League relegation battle when they make the trip to Fulham on Tuesday (19.45 GMT).

The Toffees exited the FA Cup after suffering a 2-1 loss at the hands of Luton Town last weekend. Sean Dyche's side were well below their best throughout the encounter and a 96th-minute Cauley Woodrow goal sent Everton out of the historic competition.

Regardless, staying in the Premier League is the Blues' chief aim this season and that's now where their full focus will be. Everton feel they shouldn't be in a scrap at the foot of the table whatsoever, yet a 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules means they're just one place and one point above the drop zone.

Dyche's side have not won in their previous four top-flight fixtures - and proven triumphant in just one of their past eight matches in all competitions - and must get back to the form that means they should sit 12th in the table.

Fulham also went out of the FA Cup after a 2-0 reverse against Newcastle and have been victorious in only one of their past five league games. Ahead of the Craven Cottage encounter, here's a look at the early team news for both sides.

Fulham vs Everton team news. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

1. Fulham vs Everton team news. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Fulham vs Everton team news. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The winger has played just five times since signing for Fulham from Wolves. He has a hamstring issue.

2. Adama Traore - out

The winger has played just five times since signing for Fulham from Wolves. He has a hamstring issue.

Representing Nigeria at AFCON so won't face his former side.

3. Alex Iwobi - out

Representing Nigeria at AFCON so won't face his former side.

The defender is also at AFCON with Nigeria.

4. Calvin Bassey - out

The defender is also at AFCON with Nigeria.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FulhamTeam newsPremier League