Everton's focus turns back to their Premier League relegation battle when they make the trip to Fulham on Tuesday (19.45 GMT).

The Toffees exited the FA Cup after suffering a 2-1 loss at the hands of Luton Town last weekend. Sean Dyche's side were well below their best throughout the encounter and a 96th-minute Cauley Woodrow goal sent Everton out of the historic competition.

Regardless, staying in the Premier League is the Blues' chief aim this season and that's now where their full focus will be. Everton feel they shouldn't be in a scrap at the foot of the table whatsoever, yet a 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules means they're just one place and one point above the drop zone.

Dyche's side have not won in their previous four top-flight fixtures - and proven triumphant in just one of their past eight matches in all competitions - and must get back to the form that means they should sit 12th in the table.

Fulham also went out of the FA Cup after a 2-0 reverse against Newcastle and have been victorious in only one of their past five league games. Ahead of the Craven Cottage encounter, here's a look at the early team news for both sides.

2 . Adama Traore - out The winger has played just five times since signing for Fulham from Wolves. He has a hamstring issue.

3 . Alex Iwobi - out Representing Nigeria at AFCON so won't face his former side.