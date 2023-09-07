Everton have endured a difficult start to their 2023-24 Premier League season.

After four games, the Toffees are still without a victory - and sections of supporters are already fearing that another relegation battle is on the cards. Not only have Sean Dyche’s side not won a match but they’ve accrued just one point from a possible 12. That leaves them sitting in the drop zone.

However, Dyche has been encouraged by some of the performances Everton have delivered. They were held to a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United before the international break, having led at Bramall Lane, while the Blues created enough chances in 1-0 losses to Fulham and Wolves respectively.

At this early stage of the campaign, Everton have had more injury issues than they might have expected and Dyche admitted the squad was stretched at Sheffield United. The Goodison Park chief is hopeful that players will return for when Arsenal travel to L4 on Saturday 16 September. With that in mind, here’s a look at when those with injuries could be back in action.

1 . Everton's English striker #09 Dominic Calvert-Lewin walks off the pitch following an injury during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Everton at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on August 20, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffered a facial injury in Everton’s loss to Aston Villa. Picture: DRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

2 . Jarrad Branthwaite - groin The centre-back has pulled out of England under-21 duty because of a minor groin injury but Everton expect him to be back after the break. Potential return game: Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

3 . James Tarkowski - head Made a brave block against Sheff Utd from point-blank range in stoppage-time and was then withdrawn. He shouldn’t be sidelined from that issue. Potential return game: Arsenal (H), Sun 17 Sept.