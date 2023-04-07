Frank Lampard has been appointed Chelsea caretaker manager for the rest of the season.

Frank Lampard says it was an 'honour' to manage Everton - and it would take too long to give the full details of how he's reflected on his time at the club.

Lampard has returned to football after agreeing to become Chelsea caretaker boss for the remainder of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter.

Lampard spent a year as Everton supremo between January 2022-23. He secured Premier League survival last season but was axed earlier this campaign with the club sitting in the relegation zone.

The former England international built up a good rapport at Goodison Park despite struggling for results.

And as he returns to Chelsea, having spent most of his playing career at Stamford Bridge and managed them for 18 months previously, Lampard still has good memories of his time on Merseyside.

Via Football.London, he said: "It’s probably too long an answer in a way to give you the full story. But I reflected on having an amazing year at Everton personally. It’s always an honour to manage a club of that status, like it is for me to be sitting here, because it’s a huge football club. We had an amazing moment together, staying in the Premier League, which will absolutely stick with me for a long time because of what it meant to the people of Everton, my employers at Everton, the team, everything.

"So that was a good period and of course, when I leave the club, there are things where you think 'I wish that could have changed...' But as I said before, every different managerial job will have all those things that every manager will reflect on and then they move forwards onto their next opportunity.

"So I don’t sit on it with too much thinking this and that, it’d be useless to do. It’d be very easy in hindsight to sit and say 'I could have done this, I could have done that,' I think that’s useless too.

