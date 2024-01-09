Richarlison has scored 10 goals for Tottenham Hotspur after being sold by Everton 18 months ago.

Former Everton favourite Richarlison. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Former Everton favourite Richarlison has bizarrely been dubbed as League Two standard - by Gabby Agbonlahor.

Richarlison spent four seasons at Goodison Park between 2018-22. In total, the striker scored 52 goals in 153 appearances and was the Toffees' talisman when they avoided Premier League relegation in their penultimate game of the 2021-22 season.

The Brazil international - who spearheaded his country to win gold at the 2020 Olympics - was subsequently sold to Tottenham Hotspur for up to £60 million after Everton's survival. Richarlison has struggled to build momentum in north London, however, netting only 10 times in 54 games to date.

The former Watford man was unable to find the target in Spurs' 1-0 FA Cup victory over Burnley last weekend, with Pedro Porro's late strike moving Ange Postecoglou's side into the fourth round.

Certainly, Richarlison hasn't hit the heights that many expected for Tottenham. But Agbonlahor, speaking to talkSPORT has made the controversial claim that Richarlison is only playing in the Premier League because he's Brazilian. The former Aston Villa forward said: “I was watching the game and thinking ‘I’m wasting my evening, I could be watching a new series on Netflix’ 60 minutes in, I turned it off, it was dreadful.