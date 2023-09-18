Register
Gary Neville makes blunt Goodison Park admission amid honest Everton fans assessment

Everton's loss to Arsenal left them in the Premier League relegation zone.

By Will Rooney
Published 18th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST
Gary Neville surveyed Everton’s start to the 2023-24 Premier League season and admitted: it’s dreary.

The Toffees have taken just one point from their opening five fixtures after a 1-0 loss to Arsenal yesterday - which leaves them in the relegation zone. Everton were second-best in all departments, with Leandro Trossard bagging the only goal of the game in the 69th minute.

Sean Dyche’s side had just 26% possession despite the game taking place at Goodison Park - and mustered only one shot on target. As a consequence, Everton have lost all three home games this term - and five of their past six games at L4.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports pundit told how he used to relish the battles at Goodison during his playing days with Manchester United. And he conceded that the current situation at Everton is looking gloomy.

Neville said: “This is a wonderful ground. I used to love coming here as a player. We had fantastic battles, it was up-and-at-them type of games, there was a great spirit. Now, it’s dreary, the football is dreary, they are living of scraps. What are the Everton fans coming to the game looking forward to?

“They’ll have easier games and we’ll find out about whether they’ll stay up but they’re hanging on by the skin of their teeth in every sense. You’re looking for signs about whether they can actually impress and improve. Too early probably but they’ve had a really poor start. They’ve got to keep their players fit otherwise they’re going to have big problems.”

