Gary Neville surveyed Everton’s start to the 2023-24 Premier League season and admitted: it’s dreary.

The Toffees have taken just one point from their opening five fixtures after a 1-0 loss to Arsenal yesterday - which leaves them in the relegation zone. Everton were second-best in all departments, with Leandro Trossard bagging the only goal of the game in the 69th minute.

Sean Dyche’s side had just 26% possession despite the game taking place at Goodison Park - and mustered only one shot on target. As a consequence, Everton have lost all three home games this term - and five of their past six games at L4.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports pundit told how he used to relish the battles at Goodison during his playing days with Manchester United. And he conceded that the current situation at Everton is looking gloomy.

Neville said: “This is a wonderful ground. I used to love coming here as a player. We had fantastic battles, it was up-and-at-them type of games, there was a great spirit. Now, it’s dreary, the football is dreary, they are living of scraps. What are the Everton fans coming to the game looking forward to?