Gary Neville pokes fun at Phil Neville during hilarious Overlap clip

The former Manchester United right-back couldn’t help but poke fun at his brother.

Gary Neville couldn’t resist a joke at his brother’s expense when discussing right-back’s with Tony Bellew and Jamie Carragher on the latest episode of the Overlap

In the latest episode of Neville’s Sky show The Overlap, he was joined by former boxing world champion Bellew and fellow Sky Sports pundit Carragher, as they discussed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s England career to date.

The trio moved quickly onto the discussion of right-backs which is when Neville brought up his brother whom Bellew had watched for years as a fan at Goodison Park.

“So I’m a scouser before a football fan, I’m the biggest admirer and supporter of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Should’ve been in the England team. No right back in the world can make the difference in a game like he can, I have never seen a right-back in my lifetime do it.” Bellew declared.

“You saw Phil Neville at Everton for eight years!” Neville joked. “He was an amazing defender, but I’ve just never seen a lad have such an influence on a game as him just at the right-back position. I mean how they’ve haven’t moved him up the field into right-midfield or whatever, I don’t know. I’m sure it’ll come later on.”

Neville had a long and successful career playing over 300 games for both Everton and United; he made 381 appearances at his boyhood club, winning 14 trophies including the Champions League and six Premier League.

