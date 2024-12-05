Wolves suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Everton at Goodison Park.

Gary O’Neil rued Wolverhampton Wanderers’ defending as they were put to the sword by Everton.

The Toffees earned a 4-0 win over Wolves at Goodison Park last night. Both sides were in desperate need of a victory as they went into the encounter in 17th and 18th place respectively. And it was Everton who came out on top, with Ashley Young and Orel Mangala netting in the first half before Craig Dawson scored two own goals after the interval.

All of Sean Dyche’s hosts’ goals came from set-pieces. Young fired a fine streak kick, while the other three were engineered by Dwight McNeil’s sumptuous deliveries as Everton moved up to 15th in the table - and five points above Wolves.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Molineux boss O’Neil believes Everton were afforded ‘basic’ opportunities and they could have been stopped. He said: “We can't even get the wall in the right place. We weren't able to cope with Everton’s physicality, long balls, balls in the box, just unable to cope. An awful lot of work to be done to give the group a better chance in games coming next. Try and find a way to give them more of a platform to have a chance. As I’ve said a million times, the other stuff is irrelevant because we’re giving away so many goals from situations that are fairly basic.

“Bournemouth are a pressing team, and we can't cope with that, Everton are a physical team, and we didn't cope with that. So, there's an awful lot that we need to get into them to try and find a way to give this team more of a chance on a consistent basis.”

Wolves have managed just two wins in their 14 fixtures so far this season. Sections of away supporters at Goodison jeered O’Neil as they chanted ‘You don’t know what you’re doing’ and ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’. However, former Portsmouth and Middlesbrough midfielder O’Neil had no issues with the reception he was given. “We've found ways in recent weeks to be competitive in the four games that we managed not to lose.

“But as we are right now, sat here this evening, a real tough blow for myself and the group and the supporters who deserve a big mention for the travel that they do, the support that they’ve given me since I've been here and I understand all of their criticism of myself, and I’m happy to take full responsibility for my part in where the team is at this moment.”