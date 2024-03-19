Everton fans outside Goodison Park. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

An Everton fan group has announced its plans to create a crackling atmosphere ahead of the club's next home game.

The Toffees are in a battle for Premier League survival for a third successive season. Having been hit by a six-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules, coupled with a failure to win in 11 league games, Everton sit just four points above the drop zone with 10 games remaining.

When Everton stayed up in the 2021-22 season, supporters lined the streets around Goodison Park to welcome in the team bus for the business end of the campaign. And although players now arrive at matches separately since Sean Dyche became manager, there is a hope that a similar atmosphere can be created.

Everton aren't back in action at the Grand Old Lady until they face relegation rivals Burnley on Saturday 6 April. And the 1878s, who raised funds for flags and banners after the club was docked an unprecedented 10 points by an independent commission before an appeal board reduced it to six, are hoping that Evertonians will turn out in their droves as they have done in the past. A post on X (formerly Twitter) said: "Marching down the Goodison Road.

"We will be doing a march at 2:15pm from the Brick pub on Saturday 6th April before our game v Burnley & are urging all fans to be in the ground by 2:45pm to get a boss atmosphere going before the players come out.