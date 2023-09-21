Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everton have still to pick up a Premier League victory in the 2023-24 season having endured a challenging start.

The Toffees have accrued just one point in their opening five matches, which means they already languish in the relegation zone.

After last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal, Sean Dyche has admitted he’d have thought Everton would have more points on the board by now - although knows the table doesn’t lie.

The Blues have been hit with early-season injury problems, which is one mitigating factor behind their poor results. The treatment table is starting to look healthier, though, and here’s a look at the current injury situation ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brentford.

Jack Harrison

What happened: the winger has yet to play for Everton since signing on loan from Leeds United. Harrison arrived with a hip injury that he suffered at the end of last season.

What’s been said: Harrison is now in team training but was not risked against Arsenal. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Dyche said: “Jack won’t [be available for this weekend]. He’s only just out on the grass again with the main group - he’s been out on the grass with the sports science team and strength and conditioning side of things.”

Much will depend on whether Harrison is regarded as fit enough to be involved against Brentford. Dyche has tended to err on the side of caution in the past.

Potential return game: Aston Villa (A), Wed 27 September.

Andre Gomes

What happened: the midfielder hasn’t been involved in an Everton game since the opening-day loss to Fulham. Gomes spent last season on loan at Lille.

What’s been said: the Portuguese was linked with a switch to Fenerbahce but did not complete an exit before the Turkish deadline last week. Dyche admitted Gomes has had niggling injuries and wants him to get fit. The Blues boss said: “I think it’s unlikely. He’s been very unfortunate with injuries - not major injuries. He’s aware I want him to get fit, I want him to be part of what we’re doing.

“I think that he’s a very good footballer, I think he’s shown that down the years so I think it’s unlikely and he’ll be here by the end of today - and I hope that he is.”

Potential return game: N/A

Seamus Coleman

What happened: the Everton captain has been absent since the end of April when suffering a cruel knee injury in a 2-2 draw at Leicester City.

What’s been said: Coleman is now back out training on the grass with the physios. Speaking in August, the Republic of Ireland skipper said: “When I say a couple of months, I mean a couple of months to be back playing and at it. But I’ll be back hopefully with the team in the next six weeks or something like that. That’s where we are at the minute, but it’s not an exact timeframe. Like I said, it’s been a week-to-week thing.

“I have reached all the targets and numbers so far on where I need to be. Nowadays with the sports science behind it, they have all your scores from before and you have to reach those scores before you’re given the green light to certain things but so far it’s going to plan, out on the grass. No setbacks or anything like that.”

Potential return game: October

Dele

What happened: the midfielder had hip surgery in April, with his loan spell at Besiktas being curtailed because of his injury.

What’s been said: Dele is still to return to team training but is at a similar stage to Coleman when it comes to his rehab. “Dele and Seamus are still a bit of time away, but they’re on the grass with the physios - so that’s good - but not working with us,” said Dyche last week.