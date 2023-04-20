Everton are in a Premier League relegation fight along with Leeds Untied, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Southampton.

The Toffees find themselves in a scrap at the bottom of the table for a second straight season. Last term, they remained in the top flight only on the penultimate day following a dramatic 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard guided Everton to safety in 2021-22 but he was sacked in January after a 2-0 loss to West Ham which left the club 18th in the table.

Sean Dyche succeeded Lampard in the Blues hot seat at the end of January but the precarious position remains the same. Everton are out of the drop zone in 17th but only on goal difference.

There is a dogfight at the foot of the table with seven games remaining - with Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and West Ham all involved.

But while Redknapp reckons Everton are ‘bang average’ he feels Dyche will steer them to safety. He told the UTCIAD Youtube channel: “They're still bang in trouble. Sean will know that and they need a result desperately.

“Frank walked into a bang-average team. Everton is a fantastic football club, great tradition - real knowledgable fans. If you look at the team, it's a really average group of players, in my opinion. It's a Championship team. I can't see a lot when I look at them. They spent a few quid, they lost Richarlison who was their best player, probably.

“I think they will survive, I think Sean will just about keep them up. Unless they invest this year and if he gets a bit of backing then maybe they'll be a bit better but, at the moment, they look very ordinary.”

