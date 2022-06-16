Frank Lampard’s Everton finished 16th in the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Harry Redknapp has claimed that he's ‘worried’ about Everton heading into the 2022-23 season.

The Toffees retained their Premier League status in dramatic circumstances in the most recent campaign.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a bright start, Everton were dragged into the relegation mire and sacked Rafa Benitez in January.

Frank Lampard took over the Goodison Park driving seat and successfully guided them to safety, though.

The Blues stayed up on the penultimate day of the season when they fought back from two goals behind at half-time to defeat Crystal Palace 3-2.

Now Lampard is tasked with ensuring Everton are not in another scrap at the bottom of the table.

However, the Goodison Park manager's uncle and ex-Tottenham boss Redknapp believes 'three or four' signings are required to do that.

What’s been said

He told talkSPORT: “I'm desperate for Everton to do well - but I think they're going to be struggling again next year.

“Frank has got it all on to keep them out of that bottom six again next year.

“I've kicked every ball for him. I was desperate for him to do well.

“He works so hard, he's into it, he lives for it and what he went through in those last few weeks must have been a lot.

“I thought they were gone when they were 2-0 down at half-time to Palace. I thought: ‘That's it’.

“I couldn't see them winning at Arsenal and I thought the other teams would pick up the points - but they got out of it somehow.