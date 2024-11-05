'Has now begun' - Everton provide new stadium update that will excite supporters
Everton have confirmed that grass is now growing on the pitch at the club's new stadium.
It is now just a short time before the Toffees are handed the keys to the Bramley-Moore Dock ground, which is due to be completed by the end of the year.
The migration process for season-ticket holders from Goodison Park to the 52,888-seat facility is already underway and test events will take place before Everton start the 2025-26 at their new home.
Much of the stadium has been completed, with the pitch on which supporters will watch their club being one of the final things. But after having covers on it, they have now been removed and and the process for the SIS hybrid grass pitch has started. A post on the Everton Stadium X account said: "The blankets have been removed to reveal the grass starting to grow at Everton Stadium. The process for stitching with the SIS fibres has now begun."
The pitch is expected to be completed early 2025 ready for test events. Last week, the stadium was lit up in blue and to show it will look after dark.