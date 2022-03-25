Here’s why Everton forward Alex Iwobi has not been called up for Nigeria duty

Alex Iwobi will not play for the Super Eagles in their 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ghana.

Alex Iwobi has remained at Everton during the international break.

The forward has not jetted off for Nigeria duty as they bid to book their spot at the 2022 World Cup.

The Super Eagles aim to reach a fourth successive World Cup when the tournament takes place in Qatar at the end of the year.

They first have to overcome Ghana over two legs, though. The African heavyweights meet in Ghana tonight before the reverse clash takes place in Nigeria on Tuesday.

However, Iwobi can play no part in either match.

He was sent off for Nigeria when they crashed out of the African Cup of Nations last 16 at the hands of Tunisia in January.

As a consequence, the former Arsenal attacker is currently serving a three-match suspension from international duty.

Caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen said: “Iwobi is also not coming.

“He's a player we are also going to miss a lot but that is not the focus right now.”