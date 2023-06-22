How every player who left Everton throughout last season fared in 2022-23 - gallery
Everton sold players to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.
This summer’s transfer window has been dormant at Everton so far.
Despite the Toffees in need for new signings, having only just avoided Premier League relegation for the past two season, fresh faces have still to arrive.
An intriguing few couple of months are in store when it comes to the business that takes place at Goodison Park. Attacking recruits are required, as well as a new left-back and deputy goalkeeper.
There are also expected to be a raft of departures. To free up funds, Everton may well need to sell a prized asset while they’ll be hoping to offload some fringe players. In addition, some are expected to exit the Blues on loan for more regular minutes.
Throughout last season, there were a host of players who either left the club permanently or indeed went out on a temporary basis.
As we wait for Everton’s business to kick into action, here’s a look at how every player who departed last term fared.