This summer’s transfer window has been dormant at Everton so far.

Despite the Toffees in need for new signings, having only just avoided Premier League relegation for the past two season, fresh faces have still to arrive.

An intriguing few couple of months are in store when it comes to the business that takes place at Goodison Park. Attacking recruits are required, as well as a new left-back and deputy goalkeeper.

There are also expected to be a raft of departures. To free up funds, Everton may well need to sell a prized asset while they’ll be hoping to offload some fringe players. In addition, some are expected to exit the Blues on loan for more regular minutes.

Throughout last season, there were a host of players who either left the club permanently or indeed went out on a temporary basis.

As we wait for Everton’s business to kick into action, here’s a look at how every player who departed last term fared.

1 . Jonjoe Kenny - Hertha Berlin The Everton academy product personally enjoyed a decent season for the Bundesliga side, making a total of 30 appearances. However, it wasn’t enough as Hertha were relegated from the German top flight.

2 . Cenk Tosun - Besiktas The striker’s struggles on Merseyside were well-documented. But after returning to Turkey, he hit 18 goals in 34 games as Besiktas finished third in the table.

3 . Richarlison - Tottenham The Brazil international moved to north London for a fee that could reach £60 million. However, the former Everton fans’ favourite had a forgettable maiden season as Spurs as he managed just three goals in 35 appearances.

4 . Allan - Al Wahda The midfielder moved to the UAE last September. He scored two goals in 32 games as his side finished third in the table. Photo: ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images