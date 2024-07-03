Iliman Ndiaye. (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Everton transfer news: The Marseille winger has signed for £18m as Everton secure their third signing of the summer.

Everton have confirmed the signing of attacker Iliman Ndiaye but how does he compare to Sean Dyche’s current frontline?

Goals were nearly Everton’s achilles’ heel last season; they finished with the lowest open-play goals in the league (19) and the second-lowest amount of goals in total, with only Sheffield United managing less. Remaining in the league was largely down to set-piece goals and a stellar defence which was the fifth-best.

Former teammate Chris Basham described Ndiaye as an ‘elite’ player in waiting and Everton fans should be excited for a fresh attacking outlet who can play anywhere across the frontline. In light of this we’ve decided to compare his attacking stats to the likes of Dwight McNeil, Jack Harrison, Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to gauge how he could improve Everton next season.

How does he compare to Calvert-Lewin and Beto?

As a striker, his figures are far more well-rounded than either of Beto or Calvert-Lewin because he isn’t a natural number nine like the other two. This is demonstrated by the fact he has far more offensive actions, receives more passes, makes far more passes into the box and has a higher expected assist - but he falls short in aerial duels, expected goals and non-penalty goals which is to be expected.

Interestingly, his heatmap shows him featuring heavily off the right last season but, during his best season with Sheffield United, he featured more across the left. Regardless, he looks more suited to playing behind a striker as he can create more and link attacks.

How does he compare to Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil?

In comparison to Everton’s two wide players, Nidaye has almost double the offensive actions compared to both. Plus, his take-on figures, progressive carries and, most important, his touches in the area were far better than both McNeil and Harrison - as well as his pass completion which proves he is more comfortable in the final third on the ball.

This suggests he is more skilled and technically adept and box-focused in that aspect and there’s also the added bonus that he averages a similar figure for ball recoveries p90 which will please Dyche. Yet, he still has room to improve in front of goal as his figures were lower than expected last season.

LiverpoolWorld verdict

Everton are in dire need of creativity and players with attacking instincts to help them become a more natural side in front of goal. While they struggled for goals, they also missed a lot of chances and his arrival could help shift the goal scoring weight from their strikers.