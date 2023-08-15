Everton have made four signings this summer and Sean Dyche will no doubt want to see them in the first-team.

Everton may have begun the season with a frustrating home loss to Fulham, but there were positive signs going forward and Sean Dyche still has new signings to embed into his side.

The latest is the loan signing of Jack Harrison; the Leeds United winger has joined on a season-long loan and arrives off the back of three solid Premier League seasons in a row.

There’s also Youssef Chermiti, the 19-year-old forward signed from Sporting Lisbon who is yet to feature is young, raw but supremely talented and possesses a strong, tall and athletic build.

Even Arnaut Danjuma, another one of Everton’s loanee’s, only came off the bench against Fulham - the only starter was Ashley Young, who was composed and reliable at full-back.

With Everton still searching for at least another attacking option, their summer business may not be concluded as of yet. However, with four signings this summer, here’s how LiverpoolWorld believes Dyche could set his side up going forward (we’ve also included players who are currently injured to ensure we get the full picture).

1 . Jordan Pickford - GK The England number one continues to be one of the club’s most important players.

2 . Nathan Patterson - RB Ever improving, he will have been disappointed by his glaring miss against Fulham but he looks to have improved defensively and just needs a run of games for his confidence.

3 . James Tarkowski - CB Played every minute of the Premier League last season and is a strong figure in Dyche’s side.