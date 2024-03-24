Everton have struggled over the last few years with financial issues which has affected the quality of their squad but what could the future hold?

A move to a new stadium at the start of the 2025/26 season could bring about a change in the club's fortunes. By then, hopefully the drama of points deductions and financial fair play are a thing of the past and a takeover will have been completed by that point.

Players will have left due to contracts ending or interest from elsewhere and it is likely we could see a wholly different squad by the start of the 2025/26 season than what is there now for Sean Dyche. With international break in full swing, we've decided to see how Football Manager has predicted Everton could look like at the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford He remains as a vital cog and is Everton through-and-through at this point.

2 . LB - Vitalyi Mykolenko The left-back has improved year-on-year and is still in his mid-20's which suggests he is still some way from entering his prime.

3 . CB - Jacob Greaves The Hull defender is being linked in real-life and is someone with huge experience across the football leagues, culminating in a strong effort at Hull right now.