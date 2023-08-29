The forward is set to be Everton’s fifth signing of the season and could be their most important addition.

Everton are close to completing the signing of Udinese striker Beto on a permanent deal, according to the latest reports.

Multiple sources are claiming that he has completed his medical tests and is on the verge of completing a deal worth up to €30m.

The towering Portuguese forward scored 10 times in the league last season and also provided two assists and, at 25, he arrives ready to make an instant impact after developing across the past few seasons in Italy.

He would be another attacking addition to go alongside Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma and Youssef Chermiti - all four are being tasked with helping Sean Dyche’s side be more potent in front of goal after failing to score so far this season.

It would also help to take the pressure of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who finds himself out of action once again, this time with a freak cheekbone injury.

With players still recovering from injuries, it’s unlikely we’ll see a full strength side including Dyche’s new signings until after the upcoming international break, but here’s how Everton could line-up after signing Beto, with a fully fit squad.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Everton’s number one.

2 . RB - Nathan Patterson The right-back is always improving and provided some brilliant crosses against Wolves.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski An ever-present for Sean Dyche at the heart of defence.

4 . CB - Jarrad Branthwaite Enjoyed his first start against Wolves and should continue alongside Tarkowski.