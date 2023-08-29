Register
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Everton’s new XI if transfer rumours are true with €30m Beto deal close to completion - gallery

The forward is set to be Everton’s fifth signing of the season and could be their most important addition.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:12 BST

Everton are close to completing the signing of Udinese striker Beto on a permanent deal, according to the latest reports.

Multiple sources are claiming that he has completed his medical tests and is on the verge of completing a deal worth up to €30m.

The towering Portuguese forward scored 10 times in the league last season and also provided two assists and, at 25, he arrives ready to make an instant impact after developing across the past few seasons in Italy.

He would be another attacking addition to go alongside Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma and Youssef Chermiti - all four are being tasked with helping Sean Dyche’s side be more potent in front of goal after failing to score so far this season.

It would also help to take the pressure of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who finds himself out of action once again, this time with a freak cheekbone injury.

With players still recovering from injuries, it’s unlikely we’ll see a full strength side including Dyche’s new signings until after the upcoming international break, but here’s how Everton could line-up after signing Beto, with a fully fit squad.

Everton’s number one.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

Everton’s number one.

The right-back is always improving and provided some brilliant crosses against Wolves.

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

The right-back is always improving and provided some brilliant crosses against Wolves.

An ever-present for Sean Dyche at the heart of defence.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

An ever-present for Sean Dyche at the heart of defence.

Enjoyed his first start against Wolves and should continue alongside Tarkowski.

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Enjoyed his first start against Wolves and should continue alongside Tarkowski.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ItalyPortuguese