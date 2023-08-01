Everton are closing in on making their third summer signing.

The Toffees are looking to agree a deal for Sporting Lisbon striker Youssef Chermiti. Reports in Portugal have suggested that a deal of up to €20 million could be brokered.

Certainly, Sean Dyche’s side require additions in the final third ahead of the 2023-24 season. Everton have scored just four times in as many friendlies this summer and only Wolves bagged fewer goals throughout last campaign in the Premier League.

What’s more, Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness continues to be monitored carefully having been plagued by injuries over the past two years. He has yet to make an appearance in pre-season.

Evertonians will be hoping that Chermiti is added to the squad, with the curtain-raiser against Fulham less than two weeks ago. The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season at Sporting last term, scoring three goals in 21 games.

There’s no doubt Chermiti would be a signing with an eye very much on the future although he’d also be expected to make an impact in the upcomng campaign. If the Blues are to recruit the teenager, and another fresh face in defence to replace Conor Coady and Yerry Mina before the transfer window closes, it would be a marked boost. Should that happen, here’s a look at a potential Everton starting line-up.

1 . FARO, PORTUGAL - JULY 19: Youssef Chermiti of Sporting CP with Patrik Hrosovsky of KRC Genk in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Sporting CP and KRC Genk at Estadio Algarve on July 19, 2023 in Faro, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images) Youssef Chermiti. Picture: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

2 . GK - Jordan Pickford Simply the first name on the team sheet given his form over the past few seasons. Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

3 . RB - Nathan Patterson Not done too badly so far in pre-season and will only improve. Seamus Coleman is also a sound option when he returns to full fitness. Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

4 . CB - James Tarkowski Been wearing the captain’s armband in pre-season and that shows he’s first choice in central defence. Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images