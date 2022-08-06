Amadou Onana is in the Goodison Park stands ahead of his move to Everton.
The midfielder arrived midway through the first half of today’s clash with Chelsea - and was greeted by a round of applause from the fans who noticed him taking his seat in the directors’ box.
It underlines that Onana’s move from Lille to Merseyside is all-but confirmed.
The 20-year-old is set to join the Toffees in a deal worth up to £33.7 million.
Onana then posed for pictures with some supporters at half-time.