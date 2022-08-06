How Everton crowd reacted when Amadou Onana arrived at Goodison Park for Chelsea clash

Amadou Onana is poised to complete a move to Everton from Lille.

By Will Rooney
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 6:46 pm

Amadou Onana is in the Goodison Park stands ahead of his move to Everton.

The midfielder arrived midway through the first half of today’s clash with Chelsea - and was greeted by a round of applause from the fans who noticed him taking his seat in the directors’ box.

It underlines that Onana’s move from Lille to Merseyside is all-but confirmed.

The 20-year-old is set to join the Toffees in a deal worth up to £33.7 million.

Onana then posed for pictures with some supporters at half-time.

