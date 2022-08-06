Amadou Onana is poised to complete a move to Everton from Lille.

Amadou Onana is in the Goodison Park stands ahead of his move to Everton.

The midfielder arrived midway through the first half of today’s clash with Chelsea - and was greeted by a round of applause from the fans who noticed him taking his seat in the directors’ box.

It underlines that Onana’s move from Lille to Merseyside is all-but confirmed.

The 20-year-old is set to join the Toffees in a deal worth up to £33.7 million.