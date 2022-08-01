It’s been an interesting summer at Goodison Park already.

For Everton, this summer transfer window is shaping up to be a relatively busy one.

The Toffees have already been active in the market, bringing in James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil, and Ruben Vinagre, and continue to be linked with a number of high-profile deals besides.

But what exactly does the rest of the summer have in store for Frank Lampard’s side?

We took to Football Manager 2022 to find out.

The popular video game franchise is renowned for its meticulous detail and authentic approach to the world of, well, football management, and we thought we’d take a look into the future by fast forwarding to the end of the 2022 transfer summer transfer window.

Check out Everton’s in-game starting XI from the first day of the 2022/23 Premier League season below...

1. GK: Jordan Pickford The England number one remains first choice on Merseyside.

2. RB: Sime Vrsaljko The Croatian has joined Olympiacos in real life, but Goodison Park is his next destination in-game.

3. CB: Yerry Mina The Colombian retains his place at the heart of defence.

4. CB: Ben Godfrey Godfrey partners Mina at centre-back.