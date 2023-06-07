How could Sean Dyche’s team look next season if the summer transfer rumours come to fruition?

Right now there is a lot of talk over how Everton’s squad will look in the 2023/24 season. After the club narrowly survived relegation for the second consecutive year, Sean Dyche has some crucial decisions to make when the transfer window opens.

While the Toffees are definitely in need of some new personnel, a large number of current players could be headed for the exit. Dyche has already outlined his desire to bolster his attacking options after Everton scored the second-least amount of goals last season. Injuries also played a big part in the Blues’ struggles as they were often without some of their key players.

We’ve rounded up the latest Everton transfer links — both incomings and outgoings — and looked at how Dyche’s lineup could look if all of them came true.

1 . GK — João Virginia Jordan Pickford is attracting a lot of interest this summer and Everton aren’t firmly linked to any replacements right now. With Andy Lonergan and Asmir Begović also potentially leaving, João Virginia may be the likely option at this moment in time. He has also expressed his determination to prove himself with the Toffees.

2 . RB — Nathan Patterson Nathan Patterson was solid during the chances he was given last season and it’s likely Dyche will continue to put faith in him.

3 . CB — Harry Maguire Harry Maguire is linked to a Man United exit and Everton are among those monitoring his situation. With the Blues set to offload several players, they could afford his fee.

4 . CB — James Tarkowski James Tarkowski was ever-present for Everton in the league last season and it’ll take a lot for him to lose his spot.