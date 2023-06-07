How Everton’s starting XI could look next season if transfer rumours are true — gallery
How could Sean Dyche’s team look next season if the summer transfer rumours come to fruition?
Right now there is a lot of talk over how Everton’s squad will look in the 2023/24 season. After the club narrowly survived relegation for the second consecutive year, Sean Dyche has some crucial decisions to make when the transfer window opens.
While the Toffees are definitely in need of some new personnel, a large number of current players could be headed for the exit. Dyche has already outlined his desire to bolster his attacking options after Everton scored the second-least amount of goals last season. Injuries also played a big part in the Blues’ struggles as they were often without some of their key players.
We’ve rounded up the latest Everton transfer links — both incomings and outgoings — and looked at how Dyche’s lineup could look if all of them came true.