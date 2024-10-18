Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton face Ipswich Town in the Premier League and will face a player they had on the list of transfer targets.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has heaped praise on former Everton target Jacob Greaves.

The centre-back was linked with both clubs in the summer transfer window after coming through the ranks at Hull City. But it was newly-promoted Ipswich who Greaves joined for £15 million, while Everton opted to recruit Jake O'Brien from Lyon for £16.4 million.

However, the pair have had contrasting starts to their respective Premier League careers. O'Brien has had to be patient at Goodison Park, making only three outings in all competitions with James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Jarrad Branthwaite all preferred in the pecking order. Ahead of Everton's trip to Ipswich tomorrow, Sean Dyche insisted that O'Brien's 'time will come' as he continues to acclimatise.

Greaves, on the other hand, has made a fine opening. He's started all seven games for the Tractor Boys and was voted August Player of the Month by supporters for his eye-catching performances.

And Portman Road boss Kieran McKenna believes that signing Greaves early in the transfer window is why he's been able to thrive so far. Via the Ipswich Star, McKenna said: “He's adapted very well, no doubt about it. It was a benefit having him here early in pre-season. I think you can see that in his performances. He didn't do a whole pre-season with us but he had a good amount of pre-season games, which not all the new players have had the benefit of having. He improved bit by bit in those and developed his understanding.

“I think he can be pleased with his performances in the early games. There's still a lot to come, there are still moments and instances where the quality of the opposition or certain movements have caught him out - like they can with any defender or with any young player.

“There's so much scope for him to keep learning. If he can stay consistent with his mindset and keep picking up consistent minutes in the Premier League, he's a player with a really bright future.”

Everton head to Ipswich in 15th place after going three games unbeaten, with the home side one place and one point below. O’Brien is likely to be on the bench but could be the first reserve centre-back with Branthwaite doubtful. The England international has managed just one appearance so far this season.