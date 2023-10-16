The Premier League has seen a large amount of significant signings since 1992.

Liverpool and Everton have both been a part of some big deals over the years in the transfer market.

Take this summer for instance, Liverpool spent over near £150m on four players but it wasn’t the most expensive window they’ve had - that came in 2018 as £159.5m was spent on the likes of Alisson Becker and Naby Keita.

For Everton, their most expensive window came during the 2017 when they spent around £182m on players such as Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Cenk Tosun and others.

Of course, these windows pale in comparison to the riches spent by some of the richest clubs in the league such as Chelsea, Manchester City, Man United and others. Especially Chelsea, who have spent near a £1bn in the last three windows collectively.

With the international break into its second week, we’ve decided to look at how Everton and Liverpool’s most expensive signings compare to the rest of the current Premier League sides..

1 . Chelsea - Moises Caicedo Signed from Brighton this summer for an astounding £115m.

2 . Arsenal - Declan Rice Signed from West Ham for £105m in the 2023 summer window.

3 . Man City - Jack Grealish Signed for £100m from Aston Villa in 2022.