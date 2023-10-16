Register
How Liverpool and Everton’s most expensive signing ever compares to Premier League rivals - gallery

The Premier League has seen a large amount of significant signings since 1992.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:53 BST

Liverpool and Everton have both been a part of some big deals over the years in the transfer market.

Take this summer for instance, Liverpool spent over near £150m on four players but it wasn’t the most expensive window they’ve had - that came in 2018 as £159.5m was spent on the likes of Alisson Becker and Naby Keita.

For Everton, their most expensive window came during the 2017 when they spent around £182m on players such as Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Cenk Tosun and others.

Of course, these windows pale in comparison to the riches spent by some of the richest clubs in the league such as Chelsea, Manchester City, Man United and others. Especially Chelsea, who have spent near a £1bn in the last three windows collectively.

With the international break into its second week, we’ve decided to look at how Everton and Liverpool’s most expensive signings compare to the rest of the current Premier League sides..

Signed from Brighton this summer for an astounding £115m.

1. Chelsea - Moises Caicedo

Signed from Brighton this summer for an astounding £115m.

Signed from West Ham for £105m in the 2023 summer window.

2. Arsenal - Declan Rice

Signed from West Ham for £105m in the 2023 summer window.

Signed for £100m from Aston Villa in 2022.

3. Man City - Jack Grealish

Signed for £100m from Aston Villa in 2022.

Signed from Juventus back in 2016 for a record £89m.

4. Man Utd - Paul Pogba

Signed from Juventus back in 2016 for a record £89m.

