Richarlison is reportedly on the cusp of completing a big money move to Tottenham.

After four years at Everton, Richarlison is set to leave Goodison Park, with a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur in the pipeline.

The Brazilian forward has established himself as a key member of the Toffees’ first team squad in recent times, and played a notable role in helping Frank Lampard’s men to avoid relegation from the Premier League last term.

A potential exit has been touted for some time, however, and despite a number of reported suitors, it would appear that the 25-year-old is headed to north London to join up with Antonio Conte’s side.

When Richarlison initially signed for Everton, he instantly became one of the Blues’ most expensive acquisitions - but how much did he cost them exactly?

Here’s everything you need to know, plus the latest news on his expected transfer...

What is the latest Richarlison transfer news?

According to reports, Everton have concluded a deal to sell Richarlison to Tottenham for an initial £50 million, plus add-ons.

Spurs are expected to announce the forward’s arrival imminently, provided he passes a medical in Brazil.

It is understood that personal terms were agreed on Wednesday, with Richarlison’s desire to play Champions League football proving to be a decisive factor.

Tottenham are also said to have offered the likes of Harry Winks and Steven Bergwijn in part-exchange for the South American, but Everton have insisted on a a cash-only agreement.

Any deal struck for Richarlison prior to July 1st would also help the Toffees as they seek to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

How much did Everton pay for Richarlison?

At the time, the BBC reported that the Toffees had agreed a deal worth a total of around £50 million for the Brazilian.

An initial fee of £35 million was paid to Watford, with a series of add-ons that had the potential to make Richarlison the Toffees’ record signing.

The forward penned a five-year deal at Goodison Park in 2018.

Just 12 months earlier, the Hornets had paid around £11.5 million to sign him from Fluminese in his home country.

How many goals did Richarlison score for Everton?

According to Transfermarkt, over the course of 152 outings for the Toffees, Richarlison scored 53 goals, as well as registering 14 assists.

Eleven of those strikes came last season, with the 25-year-old playing a notable role in hekping the Blues to avoid relegation.