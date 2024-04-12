Everton paid out a total of more than £10 million in intermediary fees for the 2023-24 period.

Figures released by the FA revealed the Toffees spent a total of £10.6 million between 1 February 2023 and 1 February 2024 - the past two transfer windows. That places them 15th in the table compared to their top-flight rivals. Promoted trio Luton Town (£2 million), Sheffield United (£5.1 million) and Burnley £6.9 million) along with Brentford (£8.1 million) were the clubs who splashed out less.

Chelsea (£75 million) were by far the biggest spenders while the likes of Newcastle United (£18.9 million) and Villa (£21.2 million) paid more.

Everton brought in new players Beto, Youseff Chermiti, Ashley Young, Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma while new contracts with Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jarrad Branthwaite were agreed. Meanwhile, the club sold Alex Iwobi and Demarai Gray to Fulham and Al-Ettifaq respectively.