Richarlison's Everton departure has been confirmed.
The Brazil international has joined Tottenham Hotspur for a fee that could reach £60 million.
Richarlison, 25, scored 52 times in 153 appearances during his four years at the Toffees.
Seven of his goals came in the final nine games of last season to keep Frank Lampard's side in the Premier League.
But now the forward brings the curtain down on his Everton career, having endeared himself to supporters.
Financial problems meant that the Blues required to sell a prized asset this summer.
But Richarlison's exit means that Everton have been strenghtened to keep Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
The striker is another key player at Goodison Park. Although he was ravaged with injuries throughout the 2021-22 season,Calvert-Lewin remains highly regarded.
The England international bagged 21 times in the 2020-21 campaign, while he netted goal in the dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace which kept the Toffees in the top flight.
Calvert-Lewin has been linked with Newcastle United during the transfer window.
The Magpies are admirers of the ex-Sheffield United marksman as they continue to recruit during their first summer under Saudi-ownership.
But now Lampard's outfit will be in a much stronger financial position.