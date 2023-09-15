How the Everton dressing room are approaching 777 Partners takeover talks

777 Partners’ Josh Wander. Picture: VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Ashley Young insists that the Everton dressing room are only worrying about what they can dictate on the pitch amid a potential takeover.

American firm 777 Partners are in talks with majority owner Farhad Moshiri about purching the Toffees. However, The Times reports the process may be lengthy as the Premier League ‘ensures that no rules on club ownership will be broken’ amid legal claims made against the company and its subsidaries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young, speaking on talkSPORT, admitted that a delay is not what Evertonians want to hear. And he insists the players will put all of the noise to one side and only concentrate on delivering results. Young, who signed for the Blues on a free transfer from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, said: “It's not what the fans want to here but us, as players, we've got to worry about what goes on the pitch. That's what we can worry about.

“I just hope for it to run smooth and the process to be easy for the club. But, like I say, us as players we've got to go out there and produce on the pitch.”

Everton have picked up just one point from their opening four Premier League matches this season. It leaves them in the relegation zone ahead of Sunday’s clash against Arsenal at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have narrowly avoided the drop for the past two campaigns and there are fears another dogfight will ensue this term. However, Young has been encouraged by performances so far and believes results will turn. He added:” What I said when i first went to the club, the fans, the club itself, the owners have been down fighting relegation. It's not what the club wants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When at Villa, we were up against Everton and that's one of the reasons I joined Everton, to help propel the club back to the top 10. Massive club, they've been a massive club for many years. We've lost some good players but we've brought in some really good players. It's about getting the points on the board.