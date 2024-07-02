Getty Images

Everton, Barcelona and West Ham United have been linked with the winger.

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has insisted he will not stand in Jaden Philogene’s way if he wants to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

The winger only signed for the Tigers last summer from Aston Villa for a fee of £5 million. He enjoyed a fine 2023-24 campaign, scoring 12 goals and recording six assists in 33 games as Hull narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs.

Philogene is in demand in the transfer window, Everton are one club to show an interest while Spanish giants Barcelona and West Ham United have also been linked.

Ilicali, speaking on talkSPORT, admitted that everything ‘is true’ about the rumours around the 23-year-old. And while Hull want to keep their talisman, they will grant Philogene an exit if he wishes.

“Everything is true,” Ilicali said. “Of course, if you ask me, I told my fans that I would sell nobody. My idea in football is not to make money, my idea is to make a strong and bigger club.

“But to make a bigger club, sometimes if a player says I want to go, that's a different case. For me, if one player changes, it's not the end of the road.

“But if any of my players, I will never want to ruin their career or their mood because by pushing them because there is a contract. If Jaden wants to move and says he wants to go somewhere, this is something we cannot do too much because this is his life.