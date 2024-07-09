Acun Ilicali. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has spoken about the future of Jaden Philogene who has been linked with Everton, Ipswich, Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has admitted he is ‘not happy’ Jaden Philogene is set to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

But it appears that the mercurial winger is unlikely to be heading to Everton - with the Blues’ Premier League rivals named as the current favourites to land his signature.

Philogene only joined the Tigers from Aston Villa for £5 million last summer. He enjoyed an impressive 2023-24 campaign, scoring 12 goals and recording six assists in 33 appearances as Hull narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs.

The England youth international has been in high demand this summer. Barcelona reportedly were keen on a loan-to-buy deal, with Philogene’s agent spotted in Catalan. However, the 22-year-old has leaned towards a Premier League switch.

Everton have been one club showing an interest as Sean Dyche looks to bolster his attacking options. West Ham and Crystal Palace have also been linked. But it appears that Philogene may be heading to newly-promoted Ipswich - where his Hull team-mate Jacob Greaves is also set to join.

Ilicali told the Hull Daily Mail: "As I always said, I think we have a very good team and I mentioned something very clearly that unless they don't want to go, so both they want to go to the Premier League, which I understand. I'm sure that the fans also understand so very probably they're going to be in the Premier League next year and the deal can be finished in a few days if nothing unexpected happens

