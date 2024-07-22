Getty Images

Aston Villa won the race to sign Jaden Philogene after Everton and Ipswich Town had bids accepted.

Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler has lifted the lid on the transfer saga that resulted in Jaden Philogene snubbing Everton for Aston Villa.

Philogene has completed a return to Villa for £13 million just a year after leaving. The winger was in high demand in the summer transfer window after an excellent 2023-24 season. He registered 12 goals and six assists as Hull narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs.

Everton and Ipswich Town both had bids accepted by the Tigers. But Villa invoked a clause to match any offers and Philogene chose to re-sign for the Midlands outfit.

However, Kesler revealed that there were even more clubs interested, including Barcelona on a loan deal. But after showing Villa the offers on the table, Unai Emery's side made their move.

"When we say he will return, we are not sending him back," Kesler told Turkish outlet Hurriyet. “Jaden Philogene received very serious offers from approximately five to six big clubs. Barcelona made a loan offer, we met with two clubs from Germany.

"Approximately 15-16 scouts from top teams watched him during the season. By purchasing Jaden Philogene, we actually created an opportunity for Aston Villa. In return for this opportunity, they said: ‘We are prepared not to match all offers that may come in the market'. We showed them these offers and they matched them. They have now taken Jaden back.

"They will most likely play him in the Champions League. Our investment in him will continue to gain value. Jaden seems to be going to Aston Villa."