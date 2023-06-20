Hummel drop exciting Everton new kit hint ahead of 2023-24 release

Register
Everton’s new kit is soon to be released.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 20th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 06:30 BST

Kit manufacturers Hummel have dropped a hint to what Everton’s new 2023-24 kit could look like.

The Toffees’ strip for next season is still to be released although it is expected to go on sale before the school summer holidays start next month.

Hummel are into their fourth season supplying Everton’s jerseys. The Danish company also make Southampton’s kits, with the south-coast side released their new home shirt that has drawn inspiration for the club’s 1987-89 strip.

And on Hummel’s Twitter account, they have suggested that all kits made by them this summer will be a throwback to the 1980s - including the Toffees.

