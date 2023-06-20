Hummel drop exciting Everton new kit hint ahead of 2023-24 release

Everton’s new kit is soon to be released.

Kit manufacturers Hummel have dropped a hint to what Everton’s new 2023-24 kit could look like.

The Toffees’ strip for next season is still to be released although it is expected to go on sale before the school summer holidays start next month.

Hummel are into their fourth season supplying Everton’s jerseys. The Danish company also make Southampton’s kits, with the south-coast side released their new home shirt that has drawn inspiration for the club’s 1987-89 strip.