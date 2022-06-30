Everton’s new 2022-23 kit will be released on Friday 1 July.

Everton winger Anthony Gordon celebrates. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Hummel have announced the date Everton’s 2022-23 home kit will be revealed.

The Danish manufacturer have released a teaser video on social media.

And it’s confirmed that the Toffees’ latest strip will be unveiled on Friday 1 July.

Evertonians have been highly anticipating when the latest kit will be released.

The jersey will don the logo of new main sponsors Stake.com - who take over from online car dealers Cazoo - after signing a club-record deal worth around £20 million per season.

Replying to a fan on Twitter earlier this week who asked when the latest kit would be released, hummel replied: “These things take time because there are many moving parts.

“From the first stages of design to release, you’re looking at several months minimum.

“Sorry we can’t give you much more than that, but as soon as we can share more we will!”

Hummel have made Everton’s kits since 2020 after taking over from Umbro.