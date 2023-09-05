Arsenal are set to be without a key player at Goodison Park.

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will be sidelined for 'weeks' - meaning he'll be absent for their trip to Everton.

Partey was absent for the Gunners’ 3-1 victory over Manchester United last weekend. Arsenal have made a strong start to the season, having accrued 10 points from their opening four matches as they once again aim to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

With the campaign on pause for the international break, the London outfit return to action on Sunday 17 September when they make the trip to Everton. However, Partey will be unavailable at Goodison Park after sustaining a groin injury. The Ghana international was a key player for the Gunners last term, making a total of 40 appearances and scoring three goals.

Speaking after Arsenal’s win against United, head coach Arteta said: “It doesn’t look good. I believe he’ll be out for weeks. I think it’s more a groin [than a hamstring problem], but it could be something in between both.”

Arsenal will also definitely be without summer signing Jurrien Timber against Everton. The centre-back has an ACL injury which means he’s sidelined for the long term.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche will be hoping Everton can get several players back in contetion during the international break. Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed the 2-2 draw at Sheffield United with a facial injury, having been declared ‘touch and go’ to be involved.

