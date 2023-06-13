Viktor Gyokeres has suggested he wants to leave Coventry City this summer amid Everton links.

The striker enjoyed a prolific 2022-23 season for the Sky Blues. He scored 21 goals as Mark Robins’ side suffered a heartbreaking loss to Luton Town in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Gyokeres has one year remaining on his current Coventry contract. He’s been linked to a host of clubs heading into the summer transfer window - including Everton, Fulham, Leeds United and Sporting Lisbon.

The Toffees are searching for additional forward options after narrowly avoiding Premier League relegation. Dominic Calvert-Lewin endured another injury-hit campaign while Neal Maupay managed just one goal after signing from Brighton last summer.

Gyokeres has been linked to Goodison Park although a price tag of more than £20 million has been mooted.

Speaking to Swedish outlet fotbollskanalen.se (via the Coventry Telegraph), Gyokeres has suggested that figure is too high - and is looking to move on.

The 25-year-old, currently on international duty with Sweden, said: “I only have one year left on the contract, so considering that, it’s quite a lot.

“There are a number of clubs that are interested and Coventry surely want what they want. Then you have to take it accordingly and see when the club feels satisfied. But I hope that the club can also think about what I want and what I feel for, and not just about who pays the most.”

“I could have gone last winter but chose to stay. The club wanted me to stay the whole season.”

“I hope you can cooperate now that the season is over and that you don’t just think about the money, but think about me and my career.”

