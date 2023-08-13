‘I know’ - Marco Silva makes Everton atmosphere and surprise penalty claims

Marco Silva. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Marco Silva admitted that Fulham were far from their best despite earning a victory against Everton on the opening day of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

The Toffees rued a plethora of missed chances as their lack of cutting edge that almost saw them relegated last term continued. Nathan Patterson hit the crossbar from yards out, Aboulaye Doucoure spurned a one-vs-one opportunity and Neal Maupay couldn’t take three good opportunities among other opportunities.

Fulham soaked up the pressure and punished Everton’s profligacy in the 73th minute when substitutes Aleksandar Mitrovic, Andreas Pereira and Bobby De Cordova-Reid combined with the latter rounding off the move.

The former Blues boss knows how fervent the atmosphere can be created inside Goodison Park for the first game of the season and was delighted that his under-par outfit returned to west London with all three points.

Speaking at his post- match press conference, Silva said: “Even if we started the game well, after the first 15-20 minutes we started to lose so many balls in our build-up, in certain areas. We gave so many chances for Everton to punish us in counter attacks. They had their chances, of course, a good number of chances during the first half, because we gave them so many moments for them to punish us.

“To be honest, it was much more our fault because we didn't perform. Bernd kept us in the game. A great, great performance from Bernd Leno kept us in the game in certain moments when we were under pressure. We changed some things at half-time, second half was slightly different.

“Great impact from the players that came from the bench – Bobby, Mitro and Andreas. It was nice to see them involved in the goal we scored, a great moment from ourselves, open play moment that combined down our right side and with Bobby on the opposite side. “It was probably our best moment during the match. But second half, I have to say, was much more balanced.

“We hit the post as well, like Everton hit the crossbar, we had more chances in the second than the first, but in terms of our compactness, in terms of defensive organisation, it was not really good, not even 50 per cent what it should be.

“Even so, we were able to win a football match. In this circumstance, it is a great feeling for us. It is not a problem for me to say probably Everton deserved a different result this afternoon. But football is like that, in some moments it’s going to be ourselves playing better, creating more chances but not winning.

“But it’s a great feeling when you don't play at your level during 95 minutes and you are able to win a game away from home. I know what it means to play at Goodison first game of the season, all the fans will be pushing the home side and trying to get them to play on the front foot. First 15 minutes, we took the ball from them and we didn't give them a chance. After that we had much more problems, but it’s good to see the togetherness and the attitude inside the pitch, and we were able to win the match.”

Although they lacked composure in front of goal, Everton were frustrated that they had a goal disallowed in the 35th minute. Michael Keane stroked into an empty net after Fulham keeper Bernd Leno fumbled the ball - but was adjuged to have been fouled by James Tarkowski.

However, Silva believes that the Cottagers could have had a penalty in the closing stages for a handball by James Tarkowski. He added: “It was the decision of the referee, like it was the decision of the referee second half when Mitro struck and the ball touched [James] Tarkowski’s elbow when it was not in a natural position.