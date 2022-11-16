Everton sit 17th in the Premier League table.

Everton legend Tim Cahill. Picture: FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP via Getty Images

Tim Cahill believes Frank Lampard knows what is needed to succeed at Everton - but admits football management is ‘results driven’.

Lampard took charge of the Toffees last January when he succeeded Rafa Benitez in the hot seat. Cahill helped pick the former Chelsea and Derby chief for the role.

Lampard successfully guided Everton to Premier League survival last season. But this term, results have been up and down and the Blues went into the break for the World Cup just one point and one place above the relegation zone.

Speaking to talkSPORT, when asked if he was happy with Lampard as manager, Goodison legend Cahill said: “I think it’s difficult in football. It’s driven by results but, at the same time, he is a good young manager who loves the club.

“I think he understands what the club needs but at the same time it’s a results-driven business.

