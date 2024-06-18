I was flattered Sean Dyche offered me new Everton contract - but it was time to leave

Tom Davies, left, with former Everton team-mate Yerry Mina. (Photo by TIM KEETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The midfielder made 179 appearances before joining Sheffield United.

Tom Davies has admitted that he felt ‘stale’ at Everton - and it was the right time to start a new chapter in his career.

The midfielder graduated through the club’s academy and made a blistering first-team impact. Handed his debut aged 17 in April 2016, he scored a magnificent goal in a 4-0 victory over Manchester City less than two weeks later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davies would go on to become the club’s youngest-ever captain when handed the armband aged 20 years and 60 days by then-manager Marco Silva in a 3-1 victory over Rotherham in the League Cup in August 2018.

However, the persistent change in the dugout soon had an impact on his career. Davies played under a total of 10 different managers including caretakers. He had a fine 2020-21 campaign under Carlo Ancelotti but the Italian’s decision to leave Goodison Park to return to Real Madrid was the turning point.

Davies subsequently worked under Rafa Benitez, Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche but saw his game-time decline. After 179 appearances and seven goals, he made the decision to depart his boyhood club last summer and join Sheffield United on a free transfer.

That’s despite Everton boss Dyche offering the 25-year-old a new deal but wanted to take a fresh pathway as he joined Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think sometimes you know when the time has come and that’s how I felt at Everton. It’s a great club and I loved every part of it,” Davies told LiverpoolWorld at the launch of his new business venture ChopValue UKr.

“Being back in Liverpool and seeing the new stadium, it looks incredible. But I felt it was right for me to move on. Deep down, you know it’s the time. Of course, it was time to leave but I’m excited about the next chapters ahead.

“The contract was offered and I was really flattered but I have things I want to achieve in football, too. I just felt like I had seen so much change and turnaround and felt a bit stale and needed to get out of there to spread my own wings.

“It was difficult (the constant changing of managers) but it’s interesting because I learnt a lot. Although it was very hard, I learned a lot about football; systems, shapes, formations, and styles of play which will benefit me in the long run. I’m still only 25 and if I look after myself, I’ve got 10-12 years left in the game. I look back with pride at what I did at Everton and use that knowledge to go forward in my career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got to say Carlo (was his best manager! He was great - I was gutted when he left and would have loved to have continued to work with him. He brought so many good things out of me. I had a really good season under him and when he left, we had a lot of changeover. That was when I didn’t really feel connected or part of the club and that’s where it started when I wanted to find my own way.”

Davies endured a frustrating maiden season at Sheffield United. Injuries limited him to nine appearances as the Blades finished bottom of the Premier League and relegated.

But the former England under-21 international is hungry to show United fans what he is capable of in the Championship next term. He added: “I wanted to get out there and show the club who put faith in me the qualities I have and what I can bring to the table.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t the way but next season is a great chance to rebuild and we aim to get back in the Premier League. For me, it’s about getting back on the pitch and enjoying it again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad