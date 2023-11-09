Youssef Chermiti. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Everton assistant manager Ian Woan has detailed the behind-the-scenes progress that Youseff Chermiti has made since his summer arrival.

The Toffees signed the striker from Sporting CP for a fee that could rise to £15 million. However, Chermiti has had to be patient during his time at Goodison Park so far. He’s made six appearances for Sean Dyche’s side, although none have been starts and he’s been given a total 75 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chermiti, 19, was recruited with an eye on the future, however, and finds himself behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto in the Everton pecking order.

On Tuesday evening, the Portugal youth international featured for the Toffees’ under-21s in their EFL Trophy game against Mansfield Town - and bagged the winner in the 1-0 victory when firing home a late penalty.

Speaking to Everton’s match-day programme before last week’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Burnley, Woan detailed how Chermiti has been making encouraging developments at Finch Farm as he continues to acclimatise.

Dyche’s right-hand man said: "Youssef is a young lad who has loads of talent and loads more potential. We have got to protect him a little but because when Everton sign a number nine, everyone sits up and expects but we want to be patient with him because he’s only 19 but he’s a talented, talented boy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He is around better players now day-in, day-out. He’s training against solid centre-backs which will make him so much better and toughen up his resolve to get to the levels the Premier League demands.