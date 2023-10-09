Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Dyche is awaiting further news on Idrissia Gana Gueye's Everton injury.

The midfielder was due to start Saturday's victory over Bournemouth at Goodison Park. However, Gueye pulled up in the warm-up and was replaced by Amadou Onana. That didn't have any impact, though, as Everton cruised to a 3-0 win and maiden home triumph this season. James Garner, Jack Harrison and Abdoulaye Doucoure were all on target.

Gueye has been included in Senegal's squad for their upcoming game against Cameroon during the international break. But there is a doubt as to whether he will meet up with his country. Dyche said: "He’s got injured in the warm-up. He said yesterday that he was a bit sore, we thought he would be alright and then once he’s in the warm-up, his heel’s sore. Obviously, it’s one of them that is too early to see if it settles down quickly or not."