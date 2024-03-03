Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has insisted that every Everton player must believe they can score goals as their wastefulness was punished by West Ham.

The Toffees suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of the Iron at Goodison Park, which stretched their winless streak in the Premier League to 10 games. That's despite Everton having 22 shots on goal throughout the contest with 11 on target. Beto gave Everton the lead in the 56th minute, although he missed a first-half penalty. Dwight McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucoure also wasted chances.

West Ham levelled through Kurt Zouma's header then made the Blues pay when Tomas Soucek put the visitors ahead in stoppage-time before Edson Alvarez confirmed the three points.

There has been a concern around Everton's dearth of goals scored from open play this season, with 15 of their 29 efforts coming from set-pieces. Dyche believes there's a lack of belief from the outside that the Blues aren't capable of putting the ball in the back of the net another way and challenged them to prove the doubters wrong.

Goodison boss Dyche, responding to a question whether it's a concern his side have now conceded late in the previous two matches after a 1-1 draw at Brighton, said: "I don't think we have [struggled] seeing it out, it's not taking chances. We're still creating chances at 1-0, that's the frustration. In the Premier League, everyone had a right to score a goal so you've got to kill games off - either from defending or scoring a second goal.

"Scoring that second goal has been a nemesis all season, scoring the first has been a challenge. When you do that, you've seen in the recent run of four wins, score the first, second, third and fourth in some cases. That's the requirement, it's not just containing a game. I thought we were containing the ball and creating chances, that is the frustration. It's obviously very frustrating. Take the goals out and anyone would say that's a decent performance.

