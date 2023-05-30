Register
‘I’m sad’ - Everton defender announces summer departure

Everton transfer news as Ruben Vinagre confirms his exit after his season-long loan.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 30th May 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:38 BST

Ruebn Vinagre has said his goodbyes to Everton.

The left-back joined the Toffees on loan from Sporting Lisbon at the start of the 2022-23 season. However, Vinagre struggled for minutes at Goodison Park, having been behind Vitalii Mykolenko in the pecking order.

The former Wolves man made only four appearances for Everton and missed the business end of the season with an injury as Premier League survival was secured.

The Blues reportedly had the option to make Vinagre’s move permanent but have seemingly opted against it.

Posting on Instagram, Vinagre said: “Thank you Evertonians! It has been a pleasure wearing this shirt for the past season! I’m sad for not having the opportunity to contribute more, but I’ve done everything I was allowed to. I wish our history would’ve been different!

“I’m really glad that we were able to maintain this big club in the Premier League, because you deserve it and so much more!

“I have no doubt in my mind that Everton will go back to the place that it deserves, it’s a great club and full of history! Thank you all, wish you all the best.”

