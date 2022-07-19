Billy Gilmour is a reported transfer target for Everton.

Thomas Tuchel embraces Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel admits it was a ‘very difficult decision’ to axe Billy Gilmour from Chelsea’s pre-season plans.

Gilmour was training with the Stamford Bridge side’s first team during their pre-season tour of America.

However, the midfielder has left Tuchel’s set-up and will instead travel to Salt Lake with the under-23s - rather than to Charlotte and Orlando with the likes of new signing Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and the rest.

Tino Anjorin and Harvey Vale were also cut, while Armando Broja has returned to the UK ahead of a switch to West Ham.

Gilmour has been linked with a switch to Everton during the summer transfer window. Goodison Park chief Lampard gave the Scot his big break while in charge of the London outfit.

The Telegraph reports that Tuchel is set for talks with Gilmour - who endured a difficult loan spell at relegated Norwich City last season - when he arrives back in England.

What’s been said

On his decision, Tuchel said: “It was a very difficult decision because nobody deserves to go and I would’ve loved to have everybody here because Tino, Harvey and Billy train at really a high level and it would’ve been nice to see them in some matches.

“In the end we had to take the decision to keep the quality up high in training so we decided for 24 players as a maximum and that’s why we made the group a bit smaller.”

Will Everton sign Billy Gilmour?

Lampard looks to be in the market for an additional midfielder.

With Fabian Delph released and Donny van de Beek returning to Manchester United following his loan spell, the Toffees are missing an out-and-out ball-carrying option in the middle of the park.