‘Incredibly useless’ Everton fans react to mistake from midfielder vs Arsenal

Fans are reacting to Idrissa Gana Gueye’s mistake vs Arsenal.

Everton fans are reacting to Idrissa Gana Gueye’s error that allowed Arsenal to go 2-0 up at the Emirates Stadium during their Premier League clash tonight.

Sean Dyche’s side had restricted the league leaders to just the one shot on target in the first half, whilst even managing two shots on target themselves, but a late first-half collapse has left them two goals down at the break.

Having won the ball back, Gueye was facing his own goal about to play it calmly back to Jordan Pickford, before Bukayo Saka picked his pocket and the ball fell to Gabriel Martinelli who fired easily past the Everton keeper.

The offside flag did go up, but VAR quickly responded to claim that the Brazilian was onside as Saka’s tackle played in the winger.

Saka had given the Gunners the lead five minutes earlier, as Oleksandr Zinchenko found a gaping hole between James Tarkowski and Vitalyi Mykolenko, but Saka’s weaker foot finish was emphatic.

However, fans have direction their frustrations on social media towards the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Gueye, who’s failure to play a simple ball left Everton two goals down in a half where they had restricted Arsenal to few, if any, opportunities.

One fan said: “Idrissa Gueye is so, so, so error prone these days. That’s a howler.”

Whilst another couldn’t believe what he had seen: “Gueye is jogging towards his own goal, I think he thinks the ref has blown for a foul further up the pitch. Saka plays on and nips the ball from Gueye’s toes and it falls to Martinelli, who pokes beyond Pickford. From the sublime to the stunningly ridiculous.”

